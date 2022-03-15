Area Police report 3/15/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest for failure to register a motor vehicle/trailer annually with the Director of Revenue was reported on William Street.

Assaults

Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Themis Street.

Second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Koch Avenue.

Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Minute Men Way.

An assault was reported on Lacey Street.

Thefts

Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Main Street.

Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on New Madrid Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-- amphetamine or methamphetamin and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of synthetic marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

Delivery and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid was reported on South Park Avenue.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging a weapon along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Whitener Street.

Domestic disturbance was reported on Independence Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

First-degree property damage was reported on South Plaza Way.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.

Second-degree property damage was reported on William Street.

Armed criminal action, stealing and first-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

Resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony and purchasing/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Main Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Harmony Street.