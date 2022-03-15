Area Police report 3/15/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Park Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was made on William Street.
- A warrant arrest for failure to register a motor vehicle/trailer annually with the Director of Revenue was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- An assault was reported on Lacey Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Minute Men Way.
- Second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Koch Avenue.
- Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on Themis Street.
- Burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate was reported on New Madrid Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia-- amphetamine or methamphetamin and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of synthetic marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Delivery and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid was reported on South Park Avenue.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging a weapon along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Whitener Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on Independence Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- First-degree property damage was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on William Street.
- Armed criminal action, stealing and first-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony and purchasing/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Main Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Harmony Street.
- Second-degree property damage and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Merriwether Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Justin A. Ramos, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested two Cape Girardeau County warrants for stealing/auto theft and probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Tyler A. Parker, 20, of Godfrey, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Trey Williams, 21, of Riverside, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Martin R. Williams 29, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Jessica G. Vance, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Andrew J. Rudd, 19, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree child molestation.
- Keiarian L. Umfleet, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety warrants for failure to appear for contempt of court for assault, failure to appear for contempt of court for disorderly conduct and failure to appear for contempt of court for obstructing police.
- Mark E. Whittaker, 67, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Keith Lipps, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane and failure to stop for stop sign.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of East Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Bainbridge Road.