All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
March 13, 2021

Area Police Report 3/12/21

JACKSON The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Timothy Kemplin, 65, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Arrest n Robert Neal, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Timothy Kemplin, 65, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Arrest

  • Robert Neal, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Bryan Gohn, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Osage Trail.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Connie Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Dallas Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ryan Brown, 32, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Keith Beussink, 63, of Burfordville was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Thomas Magrya, 64, of Oak Ridge was arrested for alleged third-degree domestic assault.
  • Anjoel Vandeweghs, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a St. Francois County (Missouri) warrant for third-degree assaulting a law enforcement officer.
  • Braeden Gockel, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
  • Haley Hammack, 20, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested for alleged third-degree domestic assault.
  • Brandon Price, 35, of Illinois was arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jason Streiler, 37, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Shean Seward, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Elijah Magruder, 19, of Jackson was arrested for alleged purchase/attempt to purchase liquor by a minor, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Thomas Hayes, 69, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for grand larceny.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy