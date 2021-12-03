Area Police Report 3/12/21

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Timothy Kemplin, 65, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Arrest
- Robert Neal, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Bryan Gohn, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Osage Trail.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Connie Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Dallas Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ryan Brown, 32, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Keith Beussink, 63, of Burfordville was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Thomas Magrya, 64, of Oak Ridge was arrested for alleged third-degree domestic assault.
- Anjoel Vandeweghs, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a St. Francois County (Missouri) warrant for third-degree assaulting a law enforcement officer.
- Braeden Gockel, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
- Haley Hammack, 20, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested for alleged third-degree domestic assault.
- Brandon Price, 35, of Illinois was arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance.
- Jason Streiler, 37, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Shean Seward, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Elijah Magruder, 19, of Jackson was arrested for alleged purchase/attempt to purchase liquor by a minor, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Thomas Hayes, 69, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for grand larceny.