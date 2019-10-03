Area police report 3-10-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Bradley Wyss, 42, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County/Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant for a traffic offense.

Bradley Wyss, 42, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County/Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant for a traffic offense.

Kevin Hendrickson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Kevin Hendrickson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Dawn Haynes, 49, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Dawn Haynes, 49, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Kierra McCain, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Kierra McCain, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

James Stewart, 53, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

James Stewart, 53, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Jeremy King, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Jeremy King, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Herman Gardner, 39, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation and three Cape Girardeau warrants.

Herman Gardner, 39, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation and three Cape Girardeau warrants.

Nikki Browne, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Nikki Browne, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.

Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.

Thefts

Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.

Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Corinne Street.