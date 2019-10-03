Area police report 3-10-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident were reported on Broadview and Independence streets.
Arrests
- Sasha Chapman, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Dustin Williams, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Sarah Bowman, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Michael Bowman, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Stephan Reed, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant.
- Jason Radcliff, 41, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
Assault
- Assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported at Hanover Street and Jefferson Avenue.
- Assault was reported at Good Hope and South Fountain streets.
- Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Street.
- Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported at Plato's Closet, 257 N. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at Taco John's, 111 N. Kingshighway.
- Robbery, assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Hillcrest Drive.
- Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported at Anna-Jonesboro National Bank, 421 Sheridan Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Bevin Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2500 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Park Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Receiving stolen property was reported at 2301 Bloomfield Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and forgery were reorted in the 2000 block of Broadway.
- Forgery and stealing were reported.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported in the 2700 block of Gordonville Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kierra McCain, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Dawn Haynes, 49, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Kevin Hendrickson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Bradley Wyss, 42, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County/Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant for a traffic offense.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Nikki Browne, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Herman Gardner, 39, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation and three Cape Girardeau warrants.
- Jeremy King, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- James Stewart, 53, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Corinne Street.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of North Farmington Road.