blotterMarch 9, 2019
Area police report 3-10-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident were reported on Broadview and Independence streets. Arrests...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident were reported on Broadview and Independence streets.

Arrests

  • Sasha Chapman, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • Dustin Williams, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Sarah Bowman, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Michael Bowman, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Stephan Reed, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Jason Radcliff, 41, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.

Assault

  • Assault, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported at Hanover Street and Jefferson Avenue.
  • Assault was reported at Good Hope and South Fountain streets.
  • Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Street.
  • Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported at Plato's Closet, 257 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at Taco John's, 111 N. Kingshighway.
  • Robbery, assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Hillcrest Drive.
  • Stealing and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported at Anna-Jonesboro National Bank, 421 Sheridan Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Bevin Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2500 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Park Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Receiving stolen property was reported at 2301 Bloomfield Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and forgery were reorted in the 2000 block of Broadway.
  • Forgery and stealing were reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported in the 2700 block of Gordonville Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kierra McCain, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Dawn Haynes, 49, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
  • Kevin Hendrickson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Bradley Wyss, 42, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County/Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant for a traffic offense.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Nikki Browne, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Herman Gardner, 39, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation and three Cape Girardeau warrants.
  • Jeremy King, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • James Stewart, 53, of Patton, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Corinne Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of North Farmington Road.
Police/Fire Reports

