Shots fired, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage was reported on South Main Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bellevue Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Failure to display plates/affix tab on motor vehicle, forgery and driving while revoked/suspended was reported on North Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Victoria Cureton, 37, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

Martin Williams, 29, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to equip motor vehicle with two tail lights.

Trey Proffer, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

Edward Pierce, 43, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.