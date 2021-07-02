Area Police report 2/7/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Thefts
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2500 block of Independence Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Frederick Street.
- Drug violation was reported on Village Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Osage Trail.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of East Adams Street.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Cecile Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gabriel M. Rhymer, 26, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assult.
- Shanellica S. Money, 32 of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/driving while suspended.