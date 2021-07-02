All sections
February 6, 2021

Area Police report 2/7/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Thefts n Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2500 block of Independence Street. n Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway. n Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Thefts

  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2500 block of Independence Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Frederick Street.
  • Drug violation was reported on Village Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Osage Trail.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of East Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Cecile Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gabriel M. Rhymer, 26, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assult.
  • Shanellica S. Money, 32 of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
Police/Fire Reports

image
