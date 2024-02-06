Area Police report 2/28/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported at New Madrid and Clark streets.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported in the 1900 block of Belleridge Pike.
- Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and Good Hope streets.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- William R. Geiser, 66, of Dutchtown was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Michael R. Whitworth, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.