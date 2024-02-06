All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
February 27, 2021

Area Police report 2/28/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported at New Madrid and Clark streets. Thefts n Shoplifting was reported in the 1900 block of Belleridge Pike. n Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at New Madrid and Clark streets.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1900 block of Belleridge Pike.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
  • Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and Good Hope streets.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • William R. Geiser, 66, of Dutchtown was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
  • Michael R. Whitworth, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy