February 25, 2019

Area police report 2/25/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Breonna Reeves, 24, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for a revoked license and no insurance. n Riley D. Manuel Jr., 20, of St. Louis was arrested at New Madrid Street and North West End Boulevard on suspicion of a drug violation...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Breonna Reeves, 24, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for a revoked license and no insurance.
  • Riley D. Manuel Jr., 20, of St. Louis was arrested at New Madrid Street and North West End Boulevard on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Brian Bullock, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a stop-sign violation.
  • Christopher T. Sample, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson City, Missouri, probation and parole warrant.
  • John E. Duperier, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
  • Matthew E. Prince, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Melissa Jo Sprenger, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on wrong side of roadway.
  • Ivan Steven Weibrecht, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
  • Travis Gibson, 45, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for improper lane usage and failure to immediately notify of an accident.
  • Donice C. Jenkins, 39, of Cardwell, Tennessee, was arrested in the 500 block of North Kingshighway on a Crittenden County, Arkansas, warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Shannon P. Babers, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North Water and Fifth streets on a State of Missouri warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest and trespassing at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.
Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 2700 block of Adeline Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
  • Domestic assault and driving while intoxicated were reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North Middle Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Olive Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Amethyst Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Corp. reported theft at 1350 Water St.
  • Amerimart, 865 N. Kingshighway, reported theft.

Miscellaneous

  • Child abuse was reported.
  • Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Spring Avenue.
  • Assist other agency was reported.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported in the 2800 block of Vista Lane.
  • An animal bite was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Avenue.
Police/Fire Reports

