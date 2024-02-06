Area police report 2/25/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Breonna Reeves, 24, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for a revoked license and no insurance.
- Riley D. Manuel Jr., 20, of St. Louis was arrested at New Madrid Street and North West End Boulevard on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Brian Bullock, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a stop-sign violation.
- Christopher T. Sample, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson City, Missouri, probation and parole warrant.
- John E. Duperier, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- Matthew E. Prince, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Melissa Jo Sprenger, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on wrong side of roadway.
- Ivan Steven Weibrecht, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
- Travis Gibson, 45, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for improper lane usage and failure to immediately notify of an accident.
- Donice C. Jenkins, 39, of Cardwell, Tennessee, was arrested in the 500 block of North Kingshighway on a Crittenden County, Arkansas, warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Shannon P. Babers, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North Water and Fifth streets on a State of Missouri warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of resisting arrest and trespassing at Southeast Hospital, 1701 Lacey St.