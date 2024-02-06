Area police report 2/25/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Breonna Reeves, 24, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for a revoked license and no insurance.

Riley D. Manuel Jr., 20, of St. Louis was arrested at New Madrid Street and North West End Boulevard on suspicion of a drug violation.

Brian Bullock, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a stop-sign violation.

Christopher T. Sample, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson City, Missouri, probation and parole warrant.

John E. Duperier, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.

Matthew E. Prince, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Melissa Jo Sprenger, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on wrong side of roadway.

Ivan Steven Weibrecht, 18, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.

Travis Gibson, 45, of Jackson was arrested on Cape Girardeau warrants for improper lane usage and failure to immediately notify of an accident.

Donice C. Jenkins, 39, of Cardwell, Tennessee, was arrested in the 500 block of North Kingshighway on a Crittenden County, Arkansas, warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.

Shannon P. Babers, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested at North Water and Fifth streets on a State of Missouri warrant.