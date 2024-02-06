All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
February 24, 2022

Area Police report 2/24/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported. Assault n Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on South Benton Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

  • Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on South Benton Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ashley Rutherford, 20, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Leslie Hendrix, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Michael Bowman, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

DWI

  • Juan Bernard, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
  • Phyllis Lewis, 73, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and careless, imprudent manner.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the area of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North High Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Odus Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy