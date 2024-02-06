Area Police report 2/24/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
- Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on South Benton Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
JACKSON
Arrests
- Ashley Rutherford, 20, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Leslie Hendrix, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Michael Bowman, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
DWI
- Juan Bernard, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
- Phyllis Lewis, 73, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and careless, imprudent manner.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the area of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North High Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Bast Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Odus Drive.