Area Police report 2/21/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 900 block of Lochinvar Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 700 block of Watkins Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Debra L. Scultz, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and third degree domestic assault.
- Andrew M. Mosley, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Lindsay G. Roark, 38, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for dangerous drugs.
- Michael A. Sherrod, 22, of Valdosta, Georgia, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for delivery of controlled substance.
- Ryan S. Bomar, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Heather N. Maglone, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.