Area Police report 2/16/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was made on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was made.
- A warrant arrest was made on Siemers Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Assault was reported on Broadway.
- Assault was reported on William Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft from motor vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Clark Avenue.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported.
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft was reported on Albert Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Woodbine Place.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on Timon Way.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on Whitener Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated was reported on Independence Street.
- Third-degree domestic disturbance was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width resulting in an accident, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage and driving while intoxicated was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Violation of exparte or full-order protection violation was reported.
- Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on Broadway.
- Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail or correction center except with a written prescription, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with prior drug offense, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Weapons violation was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Byron Gardner, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and arrested on Cape Girardeau County and Cape Girardeau city warrants.
- Cherish West, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
- Samuel Brown, 58, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Terry Bollinger, 48, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Logan Rhodes, 19, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.
DWI
- Rachael Lambert, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of S Shawnee Blvd 02/13/2022
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Bainbridge Road.
- Fraud reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.
- Fraud reported in the 300 block of Florence Street.