Area police report 2-15-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Gregory King, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Treena Rains, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Steve Barnhart, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for no dog license and animal neglect.
- Anthony Luckett, 21, of St. Louis was arrested on four Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Dyquail Patterson, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant.
- Dana Jones, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Bobby Staggs, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Violet Irish, 38, of Annapolis, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Sherrita Jones, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
- Crystal Blankenship, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic violation.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1700 block of Westwood Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Assault was report on North Park Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported at Plaza Tire, 170 S. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Street.
- Burglary was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Robbery was reported on North Main Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Food Giant, 1120 N. Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive.
- Identity theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
- Forgery and stealing were reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Edward Pierce, 40, of Jackson was arrested on five Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear and probation violations.
- Tamara Cummings, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear.
- Joseph Beatty, 32, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear, a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear and a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear.
- Corety Pech, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Erin Glueck, 41, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Elijah Reyes, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jade Peel, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Konnor Svendsen, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Thomas Hamilton, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle and driving on a revoked/suspended license.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Cole Shaffre, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant.
- Kimberly McDowell, 54, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Jacob Parrish, 26, of Jackson was arrested on two probation and parole warrants.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.