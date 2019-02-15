Area police report 2-15-19

Arrests

Edward Pierce, 40, of Jackson was arrested on five Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear and probation violations.

Tamara Cummings, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Beatty, 32, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear, a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear and a Perry County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear.

Corety Pech, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Erin Glueck, 41, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elijah Reyes, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jade Peel, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Konnor Svendsen, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.