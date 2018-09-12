Area police report 12-9-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Christopher Decker, 22, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Semaj Lumas Jr., 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended license and four Cape Girardeau warrants for probation violations and failure to appear.
- Rajae Fields, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant.
- Kennett Parrow, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Larry Hill, 35, no address given, was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant.
- Meetkumar Patel, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant.
- Byron Wright, 27, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Patrick Nissen, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Sammy Williams, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
- Jabrell Kuykendoll, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Montez Baker, 41, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Chelsea Johnson, 27, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Amber Womack, 27, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Billy Smith, 64, no address given, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
- Donald Lewis, 51, no address given, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear, a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant
- Paige Voelker, 31, of Kelso, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for shoplifting.
- Timothy McMurtry, 35, of Fenton, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant.
- Jonathan Bartlett, 19, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for speeding and driving without insurance.
- Travis Blackmon, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on Keystone Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of Frederick Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Assault and kidnapping were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of Albert Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Bertling Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at The Buckle, 3049 William Street.
- Trespassing and stealing were reported at Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co., 1350 N. Water St.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of South Pacific Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Thilenius Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Menard's, 535 Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Price Drive.
- Burglary and property damage were reported in the 1800 block of Cape Lacroix Road.
Miscellaneous
- Counterfeiting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Golden Corral, 130 Vantage Drive.
- Driving on a suspended license, failure to stop at a stop sign, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Independence Street. Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Phillips 66, 3276 William St.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Cordelia Avenue.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Burger King, 2346 Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway. Two suspects were in custody pending formal charges.
- Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Broadview Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joe Vaughn, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Melissa Vogelsang, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Shawney Brown, 42, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Levi Smtih, 25, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on a State of Missouri probation and parole warrant.
- Jakeyle Clark, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Sergio Castillo, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Ladon Hamilton, 49, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Christian Zeilenga, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mandy Robinson, 39, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Benjamin Harrison II, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.
- Yakita Dupree, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for fraud.
- Tiffany Franklin, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for a probation violation.
- Parker Dobbs, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- Kendall Felter, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Amanda Leek, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
Arrests
- Samuel Bey, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Tamera Johnson, 20, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants and on suspicion of hindering apprehension.
- Becky Williams, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a New Madrid County, Missouri, warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Road.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Whetstone Way.
- Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.