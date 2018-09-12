Area police report 12-9-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Christopher Decker, 22, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Semaj Lumas Jr., 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended license and four Cape Girardeau warrants for probation violations and failure to appear.

Rajae Fields, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Sikeston, Missouri, warrant.

Kennett Parrow, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Larry Hill, 35, no address given, was arrested on a Mississippi County, Missouri, warrant.

Meetkumar Patel, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant.

Byron Wright, 27, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Patrick Nissen, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Sammy Williams, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.

Jabrell Kuykendoll, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Montez Baker, 41, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Chelsea Johnson, 27, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Amber Womack, 27, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Billy Smith, 64, no address given, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

Donald Lewis, 51, no address given, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear, a Cape Girardeau County warrant and a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant

Paige Voelker, 31, of Kelso, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for shoplifting.

Timothy McMurtry, 35, of Fenton, Missouri, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant.

Jonathan Bartlett, 19, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for speeding and driving without insurance.