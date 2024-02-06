Area police report 12-30-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ratasha Isom, 29, of St. Louis was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Joseph Arrington III, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Reginald Waker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Dynasty Sills, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Ranchito Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
- Forgery was reported at Hucks, 353 S. Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Broadview Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Albert Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jessie Greer, 45, of Lexington, Mississippi, was arrested on a Clark County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Demount Timms, 42, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
- John Clark, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Stacy Taylor, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Matthew Pulliam, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving with expired plates.
- Caleb Petzoldt, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Sarah Berry, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Skyler Miller, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Michael Groves, 23, of Gipsy, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failure to have two lighted headlamps and seatbelt violation.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Missouri Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North High Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
- Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North High Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Trace Street.