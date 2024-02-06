All sections
December 29, 2018

Area police report 12-30-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Ratasha Isom, 29, of St. Louis was arrested on a Scott County warrant. n Joseph Arrington III, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ratasha Isom, 29, of St. Louis was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Joseph Arrington III, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Reginald Waker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Dynasty Sills, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2600 block of Ranchito Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Meadow Lane.
  • Forgery was reported at Hucks, 353 S. Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Broadview Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Albert Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 1600 block of North Main Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jessie Greer, 45, of Lexington, Mississippi, was arrested on a Clark County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Demount Timms, 42, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
  • John Clark, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Stacy Taylor, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Matthew Pulliam, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving with expired plates.
  • Caleb Petzoldt, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.
  • Sarah Berry, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Skyler Miller, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Michael Groves, 23, of Gipsy, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failure to have two lighted headlamps and seatbelt violation.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Missouri Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North High Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North High Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Trace Street.
Police/Fire Reports

