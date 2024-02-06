Area police report 12/23/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 3200 block of Percy Drive.
- Assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 300 block of North Louisiana Avenue.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Landgraf Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Southern Expressway.
- Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Drug equipment violation was reported at Morgan Oak and Sprigg streets.
- Drug violation was reported.
- Weapon law violation was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Drug violation was reported at Perry Avenue and Parkview Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Thomas G. Jordan, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for second-degree trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting arrest and Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, probation violation for receiving stolen property, probation violation for driving while intoxicated, alcohol-persistent offender and probation violation for possession of burglary tools.
- Fabian Thomas, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for involuntary first-degree manslaughter.