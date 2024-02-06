All sections
December 22, 2018

Area police report 12-23-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Myron Terriel, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for animal violations.
  • Jessica Davis, 25, no address given, was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Avery Quentin, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Janyia Bell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Nicole Turner, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
  • Leslie Williams Jr., 22, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violations.
  • Aaron Adams, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Tonya Smith, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Crawford County, Missouri, warrants.

Assaults

  • Assault, attempted burglary and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Independence Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Dearmore Court.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at Golden Corral, 130 Vantage Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported on North Middle Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Middle Street.
  • Theft was reported at JC Penney, 3049 William St.
  • Theft was reported at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2021 Independence St.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South West End Boulevard. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Elder abuse was reported in the 300 block of South Broadview Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Rodney Drive.
  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 1100 block of Harmony Street.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Kidd's, 103 N. Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Village Drive.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Lindsey Story, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Arrests

  • Turner Smith, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Shontel Ely, 18, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dennis Collins, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • William Parsons, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Briunna Tuttleton, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • David Best, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Timothy Jensen, 50, of Jackson was arrested on two counts of suspicion of second-degree burglary.
  • Derek Friese, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
  • Brandy Saunders, 38, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Hope Herring, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Courtney Haines, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Arrests

  • Robert Vanmatre, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jerry Looney, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
  • Shanda Berry, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Heather Galloway, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Jeffrey Snider, 49, of Jackson was arrested on two Scott County warrants.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Normandy Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Ohio Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Missouri Street.
Police/Fire Reports

