Area police report 12-23-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Myron Terriel, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau warrants for animal violations.
- Jessica Davis, 25, no address given, was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant.
- Avery Quentin, 21, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Janyia Bell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Nicole Turner, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
- Leslie Williams Jr., 22, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violations.
- Aaron Adams, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.
- Tonya Smith, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Crawford County, Missouri, warrants.
Assaults
- Assault, attempted burglary and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of West Cape Rock Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Independence Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Dearmore Court.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.
- Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Shoplifting was reported at Schnucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at Golden Corral, 130 Vantage Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of North Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported on North Middle Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Middle Street.
- Theft was reported at JC Penney, 3049 William St.
- Theft was reported at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2021 Independence St.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South West End Boulevard. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Elder abuse was reported in the 300 block of South Broadview Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Rodney Drive.
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported in the 1100 block of Harmony Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Kidd's, 103 N. Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported.
- Endangering the welfare of a child was reported on Village Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
- Identity theft was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Lindsey Story, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
Arrests
- Turner Smith, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Shontel Ely, 18, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dennis Collins, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- William Parsons, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Briunna Tuttleton, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- David Best, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
- Timothy Jensen, 50, of Jackson was arrested on two counts of suspicion of second-degree burglary.
- Derek Friese, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
- Brandy Saunders, 38, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Hope Herring, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Courtney Haines, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Arrests
- Robert Vanmatre, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jerry Looney, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and speeding.
- Shanda Berry, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Heather Galloway, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Jeffrey Snider, 49, of Jackson was arrested on two Scott County warrants.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Normandy Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Ohio Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Orchard Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Missouri Street.