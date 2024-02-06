Area police report 12-23-18

Lindsey Story, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Lindsey Story, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Arrests

Turner Smith, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Shontel Ely, 18, of Malden, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dennis Collins, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

William Parsons, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Briunna Tuttleton, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Best, 40, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Jensen, 50, of Jackson was arrested on two counts of suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Derek Friese, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.