Area Police Report 12/22/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- An arrest warrant was made.
- An arrest warrant was made.
- An arrest warrant was made on Independence Street.
- An arrest warrant was made on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on Linden Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on Campster Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on Barberry Street.
- Assault was reported.
- Assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Linden Street.
Thefts
- Stealing of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender was reported on La Mesa Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Albert Rasche Drive.
- Burglary and first-degree trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Burglary was reported on Amethyst Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Woodlawn Avenue.
- Theft was reported,
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Shooting, first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Counterfeiting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Fraud was reported on North Cape Rock Drive.
- Forgery was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on Thomas Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance was reported on North Water Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of weapon and discharge along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Themis Street.
- Accidental shooting and subject hit was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharge into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method was reported on South Benton Street.
- A suspicious person, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Fraud was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Property damage was reported on Hawthorne Road.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Keasia Thomas, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing and fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
- Kelley Wallis, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Zachary Keller, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William Keesee, 54, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Richard Thompson, 58, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Lori Bennett, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant, four Cape Girardeau Municipal warrants, an Alton, Illinois, warrant and Wood River, Illinois, warrant.
DWI
- John Perry, 46, of Frohna, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to use turn signal.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Michael Anna Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of Watson Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Kies Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Morgan Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard,