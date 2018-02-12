Area police report 12-2-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated and not driving in a single lane were reported at Broadway and North Sprigg Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Arrests

Cortavea Starks, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for a probation violation and failure to appear.

Willaim Driskell, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant.

Dylan Sides, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

D'Ante Purl, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended license and improper registration.

Brittany Purl, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended license and traffic violations.

Damarius Jones, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant.

Michael Cruz, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Titus Brockman, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

Calvin Ayers, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.

Assault was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Street.

Assault, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 1200 block of College Hill.

Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Avenue.

Domestic assault and robbery were reported at 1701 Lacey St.

Assault was reported in the 800 block of North Street.

Thefts

Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Shoplifting was reported at Dollar General Store, 724 Broadway. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.

Burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Theft was reported at Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co., 1350 North Water Street.

Theft was reported at Lowe's, 3440 Lowes Drive.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.

Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.

Theft was reported at CNAC Motor Car Credit, 325 N. Spring St.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Hopper Road.

Miscellaneous

Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.

Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 1000 block of William Street. Suspects were in custody pending formal charges.

Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Independence Street.

Possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest were reported at Indepenence Street and South Henderson Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance was reorted on North Hanover Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Resisting arrest was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Resisting arrest was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported a Green Acres Drive and North Main Street.

Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.