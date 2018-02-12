Area police report 12-2-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and not driving in a single lane were reported at Broadway and North Sprigg Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
Arrests
- Calvin Ayers, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Titus Brockman, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
- Michael Cruz, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Damarius Jones, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant.
- Brittany Purl, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended license and traffic violations.
- D'Ante Purl, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving on a suspended license and improper registration.
- Dylan Sides, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Willaim Driskell, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City warrant.
- Cortavea Starks, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for a probation violation and failure to appear.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of North Street.
- Domestic assault and robbery were reported at 1701 Lacey St.
- Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Avenue.
- Assault, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 1200 block of College Hill.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
- Assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 4000 block of Hopper Road.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Koch Avenue.
- Theft was reported at CNAC Motor Car Credit, 325 N. Spring St.
- Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at Lowe's, 3440 Lowes Drive.
- Theft was reported at Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co., 1350 North Water Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 200 block of North Lorimier Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Saint Francis Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at Dollar General Store, 724 Broadway. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
- Possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported in the 1000 block of William Street. Suspects were in custody pending formal charges.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Independence Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest were reported at Indepenence Street and South Henderson Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reorted on North Hanover Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Resisting arrest was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Resisting arrest was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported a Green Acres Drive and North Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
- Forgery was reported in te 100 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Michael Wipfler, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- David Turner, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic violation.
- Kimberly Hottes, 48, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Jason Hercik, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Jamareia Jones, 25, of New Madrid, Missouri, was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear.
- James Avery II, 39, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
- David Kilhafner, 29, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection.
- Dennis Ainsworth, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree and fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Ivan Barnett, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle trailer and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
- Jennifer Hamilton, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Warren County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Richard McNeely, 33, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Tyler Brown, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and property damage.
- Ricky Harrold, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
- Demiesha Petty, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Shawnee Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 2100 block of Providence Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of East Main Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.