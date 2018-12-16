Area police report 12-16-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Blake Lawson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving without insurance.

Arrests

Tamara Roberson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.

Samantha Burks, 32, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.

Christian Brown, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Bruel Miller, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.

Destany Hale, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Nikki Neel, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.

Cameron Spink, 23, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.

John Duperier, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failrue to appear.

Brandon Killian, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

JL Johnson, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Heather Simpson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Paducah, Kentucky, warrant.