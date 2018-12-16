Area police report 12-16-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Blake Lawson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving without insurance.
Arrests
- Tamara Roberson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.
- Samantha Burks, 32, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Christian Brown, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Bruel Miller, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Destany Hale, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Nikki Neel, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Cameron Spink, 23, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
- John Duperier, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failrue to appear.
- Brandon Killian, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- JL Johnson, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Heather Simpson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Paducah, Kentucky, warrant.
- Lakisha Thomas, 40, of Cape Giradeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assaults
- Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of Lorimier Street.
- Domestic assault was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1500 block of Amblewood Drive.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 300 block of Park Avenue.
- Assault and property damage were reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
- Domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported by the City of Cape Girardeau, 410 Kiwanis Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Revlon Drive.
- Robbery was reported at The Outlet, 341 S. Sprigg St.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Middle Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Lafayette Place.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Silver Springs Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported at Food Giant, 1120 N. Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Counterfeiting was reported at My Daddy's Cheesecake, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
- Identity theft was reported in the 800 block of North Fountain Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Taco Bell, 335 North Kingshighway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at South Mount Auburn Road and Percy Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
- Terroristic threatening was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Identity theft was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Gavin Steffens, 19, of Uniontown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Arrests
- Britni Massey, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and possession of a controlled substance.
- Bradley Nielson, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations.
- Kenneth Andren, 61, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Casandra Mann, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Chas Heberlie, 37, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
- Meagan Allred, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rebecca Heppe, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steffan Troxel, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Donald Hobeck, 32, of Jackson, was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear.
- Quintayus Moore, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and fourth-degree assault.
- Sharon Griffin, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jeremy King, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and stealing a motor vehicle.
- Anthony Cruz, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackon warrant for failure to appear.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.