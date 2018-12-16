All sections
blotterDecember 15, 2018

Area police report 12-16-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Blake Lawson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving without insurance. Arrests n Tamara Roberson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Blake Lawson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and driving without insurance.

Arrests

  • Tamara Roberson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.
  • Samantha Burks, 32, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
  • Christian Brown, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Bruel Miller, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
  • Destany Hale, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Nikki Neel, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Cameron Spink, 23, of Bonne Terre, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
  • John Duperier, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failrue to appear.
  • Brandon Killian, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • JL Johnson, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Heather Simpson, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Paducah, Kentucky, warrant.
  • Lakisha Thomas, 40, of Cape Giradeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

  • Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of Lorimier Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1500 block of Amblewood Drive.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 300 block of Park Avenue.
  • Assault and property damage were reported in the 400 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported by the City of Cape Girardeau, 410 Kiwanis Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Revlon Drive.
  • Robbery was reported at The Outlet, 341 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Middle Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Lafayette Place.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Silver Springs Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Food Giant, 1120 N. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Counterfeiting was reported at My Daddy's Cheesecake, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 800 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Taco Bell, 335 North Kingshighway.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported at South Mount Auburn Road and Percy Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
  • Terroristic threatening was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. A suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
  • Identity theft was reported in the 1900 block of Broadway.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Gavin Steffens, 19, of Uniontown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

Arrests

  • Britni Massey, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Bradley Nielson, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations.
  • Kenneth Andren, 61, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Casandra Mann, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
  • Chas Heberlie, 37, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
  • Meagan Allred, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Rebecca Heppe, 19, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Steffan Troxel, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Donald Hobeck, 32, of Jackson, was arrested on a Scott City warrant for failure to appear.
  • Quintayus Moore, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and fourth-degree assault.
  • Sharon Griffin, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jeremy King, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing and stealing a motor vehicle.
  • Anthony Cruz, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackon warrant for failure to appear.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

