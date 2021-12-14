Area Police report 12/14/21

Fraud was reported.

Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, failure to stop at a stop sign and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Good Hope Street

Shots fired, armed criminal action, first-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury was reported on Olive Street.

Shots fired, property damage, unlawful use of a weapon, discharge into a home, motor vehicle or other transportation, first-degree assault or attempting serious physical or special victim was reported at South Benton and South Hackberry streets.

Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on Independence Street.

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into an outbuilding was reported on Broadway.