December 1, 2020

Area Police report 12/1/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane. n Assault was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street. n Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 2900 block of Boutin Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at William and South Ellis streets.
  • Arson was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at William Street and South Silver Springs Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Silver Springs Road.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Kyler Haler, 26, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Arrests

  • Zachary Bynum, 38 of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, assault, burglary, domestic assault and property damage.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
  • Domestic Disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Sycamore Street.
  • Domestic Disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Domestic Disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Bast Street.
  • A fight was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
Police/Fire Reports

