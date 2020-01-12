Area Police report 12/1/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 2900 block of Boutin Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of South Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 3200 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at William and South Ellis streets.
- Arson was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
- Drug violation was reported at William Street and South Silver Springs Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Silver Springs Road.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.