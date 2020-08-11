All sections
November 7, 2020

Area Police report 11-8-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. n Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Luce Street. n Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Luce Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Hill Brook Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Arson was reported at Independence Street and South Park Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
  • Weapons law violation was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Silver Springs Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Sunset Boulevard.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Steven Lakey, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Arrest

  • Emma Foster, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Assault reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Greenway Drive.

Cape Girardeau County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Cole J. Parker, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Riley D. Manuel Jr., 22, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and possession of the motor vehicle playtes of another person.
  • Richard E. Keller II, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Bollinger County warrant for obstructing police.
  • Trinity L. Keller, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perryville Police Department warrant for no valid driver's license.
  • Antonio J. Lawrene, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for parole violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Leslie L. Hathaway, 49, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
  • Travis R. Lauck, 26 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Madison County warrant for larceny/stealing.
