Area Police report 11-8-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Luce Street.
- Assault was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 3400 block of Lowes Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Hill Brook Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 900 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Arson was reported at Independence Street and South Park Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
- Weapons law violation was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Silver Springs Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of North Sunset Boulevard.
- Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of North Fountain Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Steven Lakey, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Arrest
- Emma Foster, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Assault reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Greenway Drive.
Cape Girardeau County
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Cole J. Parker, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Riley D. Manuel Jr., 22, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and possession of the motor vehicle playtes of another person.
- Richard E. Keller II, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Bollinger County warrant for obstructing police.
- Trinity L. Keller, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perryville Police Department warrant for no valid driver's license.
- Antonio J. Lawrene, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for parole violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Leslie L. Hathaway, 49, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
- Travis R. Lauck, 26 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Madison County warrant for larceny/stealing.