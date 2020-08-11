Area Police report 11-8-20

Emma Foster, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assaults

Assault reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

Assault was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.

Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.

Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.

Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Greenway Drive.

Cape Girardeau County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Cole J. Parker, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Riley D. Manuel Jr., 22, of St. Louis was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and possession of the motor vehicle playtes of another person.

Richard E. Keller II, 44, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Bollinger County warrant for obstructing police.

Trinity L. Keller, 19, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perryville Police Department warrant for no valid driver's license.

Antonio J. Lawrene, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for parole violation for driving while intoxicated.

Leslie L. Hathaway, 49, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.