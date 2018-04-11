All sections
November 3, 2018

Area police report 11-4-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Stephanie Cerny, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. n Gregory Voelker, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Stephanie Cerny, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Gregory Voelker, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Olajuwon Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
  • Micquel Thomas, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Michigan Department of Corrections warrant.
  • Markeeis Heard, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Deshone Bailey, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violations.
  • Christopher O'Connell, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Independence Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 600 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Main Street.
  • Domestic assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Morgan Oak Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Clark Avenue.
  • Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Lorimier Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Bloomfield Road.
  • Theft was reported at LendNation, 237 S. Broadview St.
  • Stealing and property damage were reported in the 3300 block of Campster Drive.
  • Theft was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Ritter Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Best Buy, 3026 William St.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Academy Sports, 270 Shirley Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
  • Forgery was reported at Arby's, 2134 Independence St.
  • Fraud was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Clinton Stroder, 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County civil court order.
  • Brittany Derossett, 19, of Jackson was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license and speeding.
  • Dustin Craig, 39, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Sarah Berry, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to pay fines.
  • Jamie Johnson, 31, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Levi Smith, 25, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation.
  • Roywinerford Bey Sr., 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Gary Lunsford, 68, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for failure to comply with Halloween restrictions-sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brian Way, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Jesse Lincicum, 25, of Jackson was arrested for disturbing the peace.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Birk Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
Police/Fire Reports

