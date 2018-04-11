Area police report 11-4-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Stephanie Cerny, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Gregory Voelker, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Olajuwon Lane, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for traffic violations.
- Micquel Thomas, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Michigan Department of Corrections warrant.
- Markeeis Heard, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pemiscot County, Missouri, warrant.
- Deshone Bailey, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violations.
- Christopher O'Connell, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Independence Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 600 block of South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported on North Main Street.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Morgan Oak Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Clark Avenue.
- Burglary was reported in the 200 block of Lorimier Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Bloomfield Road.
- Theft was reported at LendNation, 237 S. Broadview St.
- Stealing and property damage were reported in the 3300 block of Campster Drive.
- Theft was reported at Save-A-Lot, 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Ritter Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported at Best Buy, 3026 William St.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Academy Sports, 270 Shirley Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported at Hobby Lobby, 207 S. Kingshighway.
- Forgery was reported at Arby's, 2134 Independence St.
- Fraud was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Clinton Stroder, 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County civil court order.
- Brittany Derossett, 19, of Jackson was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license and speeding.
- Dustin Craig, 39, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Sarah Berry, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Chaffee, Missouri, warrant for failure to pay fines.
- Jamie Johnson, 31, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Levi Smith, 25, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for a probation violation.
- Roywinerford Bey Sr., 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Gary Lunsford, 68, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for failure to comply with Halloween restrictions-sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brian Way, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jesse Lincicum, 25, of Jackson was arrested for disturbing the peace.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Birk Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 2500 block of Stotler Way.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of August Street.