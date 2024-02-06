All sections
blotterNovember 26, 2018
Area police report 11/26/18
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order or protection. n Connie Louise Young, 54, no address given, was arrested on a warrant at Big Bend Road and Second Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order or protection.
  • Connie Louise Young, 54, no address given, was arrested on a warrant at Big Bend Road and Second Street.
  • Brandon S. Andrews, 27, no address given, was arrested at William and Sprigg streets on two Wayne County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and narcotic equipment and one Scott County warrant for failure to appear for counterfeit materials.
  • Tyneisha Brown, 18, 581 County Road 657, was arrested at 928 Rodney Vista Blvd., on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for assault.
Thefts

  • Burglary was reported at 2142 Whitener St.
  • Burglary was reported at 564 West End Blvd.
  • Theft was reported at 1925 Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Street.
  • Weapons violation was reported at 606 Boxwood Drive.
  • Weapons violation was reported at 823 Broadway.
  • Failure to return to confinement was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
  • Fraud was reported at 2021 Independence St.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at William and Sprigg streets.
Police/Fire Reports
