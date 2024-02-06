Area police report 11/26/18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order or protection. n Connie Louise Young, 54, no address given, was arrested on a warrant at Big Bend Road and Second Street...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of violation of an order or protection.
Connie Louise Young, 54, no address given, was arrested on a warrant at Big Bend Road and Second Street.
Brandon S. Andrews, 27, no address given, was arrested at William and Sprigg streets on two Wayne County warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and narcotic equipment and one Scott County warrant for failure to appear for counterfeit materials.
Tyneisha Brown, 18, 581 County Road 657, was arrested at 928 Rodney Vista Blvd., on a Cape Girardeau warrant for probation violation for assault.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Thefts
Burglary was reported at 2142 Whitener St.
Burglary was reported at 564 West End Blvd.
Theft was reported at 1925 Broadway.
Miscellaneous
Violation of an order of protection was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Street.
Weapons violation was reported at 606 Boxwood Drive.
Weapons violation was reported at 823 Broadway.
Failure to return to confinement was reported at 2530 Maria Louise Lane.
Fraud was reported at 2021 Independence St.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at William and Sprigg streets.