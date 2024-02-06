All sections
November 24, 2018

Area police report 11-25-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Okaye Robins of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
  • Tavarris Ware of Scott City was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
  • Paul Matz of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
  • Akeelah Smith of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
  • Jessie Ochoa of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on West End Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Burger King, 2346 Broadway.
  • Robbery was reported at 632 Broadway.
  • Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Rape/attempted rape was reported at North Water Street and Broadway.
  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Sussex Drive.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1900 block of Benjamin Court.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and displaying the plates of another person were reported at North Kingshighway and North Cape Rock Drive. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
  • Resisting arrest was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
  • Indecent exposure was reported on South Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Floyd Phelps, 56, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Dylan Grebing, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and first-degree assault.
  • Stacey Craddock, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Dorothy Diesel-Matlock, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
  • Cecil Babb, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kayla Barnard, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of being a minor visibly intoxicated and damaging property.
  • Zaviay Curry, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Nellie Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of South Hope Street.
