Area police report 11-25-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Okaye Robins of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
- Tavarris Ware of Scott City was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
- Paul Matz of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
- Akeelah Smith of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
- Jessie Ochoa of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Hawthorne Road.
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of William Street. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on West End Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at Burger King, 2346 Broadway.
- Robbery was reported at 632 Broadway.
- Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Second-degree burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
- Rape/attempted rape was reported at North Water Street and Broadway.
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle was reported in the 2200 block of Sussex Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported in the 1900 block of Benjamin Court.
- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and displaying the plates of another person were reported at North Kingshighway and North Cape Rock Drive. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
- Resisting arrest was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
- Indecent exposure was reported on South Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Floyd Phelps, 56, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Dylan Grebing, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action and first-degree assault.
- Stacey Craddock, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Dorothy Diesel-Matlock, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.
- Cecil Babb, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kayla Barnard, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of being a minor visibly intoxicated and damaging property.
- Zaviay Curry, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and disturbing the peace.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Nellie Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of South Hope Street.