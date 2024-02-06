All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
November 23, 2021

Area Police report 11/23/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt. Arrests n Joel. E. Garner, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia...

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joel. E. Garner, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Leonard J. Pollard, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Nathanial K. McCormick, 37, no address given, was arrested on a Butler County (Missouri) warrant for resisting arrest.
  • Michael W. Turner, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Joseph A. Barber, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Nikki R. Neal, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
  • Gaylord L. Cook, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.
  • Yeashua R. Melendez, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Collin County (Texas) warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Christopher Misuraco, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to have insurance, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Donald Howell, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana under 35 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Misty Pifer, 37, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Angela Kelly, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Jalen Brock, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of West Adams Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Sara Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy