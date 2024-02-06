Area Police report 11/23/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joel. E. Garner, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Leonard J. Pollard, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for possession of marijuana-synthetic cannabinoid.
- Nathanial K. McCormick, 37, no address given, was arrested on a Butler County (Missouri) warrant for resisting arrest.
- Michael W. Turner, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Joseph A. Barber, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Nikki R. Neal, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Gaylord L. Cook, 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse or neglect of a child.
- Yeashua R. Melendez, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Collin County (Texas) warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests