November 21, 2020

Area Police report 11/20/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Larkspur Court. n Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Hill Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Larkspur Court.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Hill Street.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2500 block of Ranchito Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at mile marker 96 on Interstate 55.
  • Drug violation was reported at Broadway and North Ellis Street.
  • Drug violation in the 300 block of South Silver Springs Road.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of Caruthers Street.
  • Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Leannah R. Lunsford, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana.
  • Sentrelle U. Blackmon, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Samuel L. Jones Jr. 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence.
  • Charles E. Clark, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
  • Michael D. Bell, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Police/Fire Reports

