Area Police report 11/20/20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Larkspur Court.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Hill Street.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2500 block of Ranchito Drive.
- Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported at mile marker 96 on Interstate 55.
- Drug violation was reported at Broadway and North Ellis Street.
- Drug violation in the 300 block of South Silver Springs Road.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of Caruthers Street.
- Drug violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Leannah R. Lunsford, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of marijuana.
- Sentrelle U. Blackmon, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Samuel L. Jones Jr. 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving under the influence.
- Charles E. Clark, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for stealing.
- Michael D. Bell, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and armed criminal action.