November 16, 2018

Area police report 11/16/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Vickie R. Burrows, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrant. n Jessica L. Booker, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Vickie R. Burrows, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrant.
  • Jessica L. Booker, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrrant.
  • Devin L. Wireman, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrant.
  • Armetrice F. Harris, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested, agency unspecified.
  • Shane Sprouse, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested, agency unspecified.
  • Elvaunte D. Bland, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau city warrants.
  • Travis Ray, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested, agency unspecified.

Assault

  • Assault was reported at 2867 Whitener St.
  • Assault was reported at Independence Street and Pindwood Lane.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley.
  • Theft was reported at Lowe's, 3440 Lowes Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 602 Morgan Oak St.
  • Theft/fraudulent use of a credit card was reported at 3439 William St.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported at 2011 Woodlawn Ave.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported at 536 S. Pacific.
  • Child abuse was reported in the 400 block of Louis.
  • Harrassment was reported at 121 E. Rodney Drive.
  • Property damage was reported at 117 S. Spanish St.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Charles Meeker, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.

Burglary

  • A burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Cherokee Street.
Police/Fire Reports

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

