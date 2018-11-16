Area police report 11/16/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Vickie R. Burrows, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrant.
- Jessica L. Booker, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrrant.
- Devin L. Wireman, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau city warrant.
- Armetrice F. Harris, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested, agency unspecified.
- Shane Sprouse, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested, agency unspecified.
- Elvaunte D. Bland, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau city warrants.
- Travis Ray, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested, agency unspecified.
Assault
- Assault was reported at 2867 Whitener St.
- Assault was reported at Independence Street and Pindwood Lane.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported at Kohl's, 315 Shirley.
- Theft was reported at Lowe's, 3440 Lowes Drive.
- Theft was reported at 602 Morgan Oak St.
- Theft/fraudulent use of a credit card was reported at 3439 William St.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported at 2011 Woodlawn Ave.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported at 536 S. Pacific.
- Child abuse was reported in the 400 block of Louis.
- Harrassment was reported at 121 E. Rodney Drive.
- Property damage was reported at 117 S. Spanish St.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Charles Meeker, 32, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
Burglary
- A burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Cherokee Street.