All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 15, 2018

Area police report 11/15/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jason Owens, 46, of Kelso, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant. n Kwajalyn Houston, 26, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jason Owens, 46, of Kelso, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Kwajalyn Houston, 26, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Theft

  • Burglary was reported at Stitz Plumbing, 624 Commercial St.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of College Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Rape was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Stephen Irons, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Roykinnia Cooper, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Becky Williams, 37, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of making a false declaration and hindering prosecution.
  • Jessica Booker, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy