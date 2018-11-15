Area police report 11/15/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jason Owens, 46, of Kelso, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Kwajalyn Houston, 26, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Theft
- Burglary was reported at Stitz Plumbing, 624 Commercial St.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of College Street.
Miscellaneous
- Rape was reported in the 300 block of North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Stephen Irons, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Roykinnia Cooper, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Becky Williams, 37, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of making a false declaration and hindering prosecution.
- Jessica Booker, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.