Area police report 10-28-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Gordon Taylor Jr., 24, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a parking violation.
- Ernest Pulliam, 33, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and traffic violations.
- Joshua Wilson, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Shonta Green, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on three Sikeston warrants.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Independence Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at Security Alarms of America, 1428 N. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported at Amerimart, 1803 Independence St.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of North Ellis Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 1100 block of Landgraf Drive.
- Possession of a controlled substance, expired license plates and driving on a revoked license were reported at South Park Drive and William Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Anthony Bollinger, 30, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicon of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Wendy Gadberry, 27, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- James Richardet, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Jimmy Hollingshad, 41, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
- Cody Martin, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- John Rogers-Lebcowitz, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant for military desertion.
- Tammy Hunt, 50, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Thomas Fowler, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
- Joshua Hengst, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and abuse/neglect of a child.
- Bobby Barlow, 45, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- John Brown, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a parole violation, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and two Butler County (Missouri) warrants for larceny stealing and shoplifting.
- Kassidy Jones, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Jody Maloney, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Jaron Clark, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.