October 27, 2018

Area police report 10-28-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Gordon Taylor Jr., 24, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a parking violation. n Ernest Pulliam, 33, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and traffic violations...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gordon Taylor Jr., 24, of Florissant, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a parking violation.
  • Ernest Pulliam, 33, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and traffic violations.
  • Joshua Wilson, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Shonta Green, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on three Sikeston warrants.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of North West End Boulevard.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Security Alarms of America, 1428 N. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported at Amerimart, 1803 Independence St.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Forgery was reported in the 1100 block of Landgraf Drive.
  • Possession of a controlled substance, expired license plates and driving on a revoked license were reported at South Park Drive and William Street.
  • Forgery was reported in the 200 block of North Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Anthony Bollinger, 30, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicon of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Wendy Gadberry, 27, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • James Richardet, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Jimmy Hollingshad, 41, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Cody Martin, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • John Rogers-Lebcowitz, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant for military desertion.
  • Tammy Hunt, 50, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Thomas Fowler, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and stealing.
  • Joshua Hengst, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and abuse/neglect of a child.
  • Bobby Barlow, 45, of Delta was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • John Brown, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a parole violation, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia and two Butler County (Missouri) warrants for larceny stealing and shoplifting.
  • Kassidy Jones, 17, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jody Maloney, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
  • Jaron Clark, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Burglary was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
