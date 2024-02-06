Area police report 10-25-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Arrest
- Michael Stringfield, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
- Assault was reported on North Main Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Georgia Street.
- Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Robbery was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Spanish Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Forgery was reported in the 1000 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon in jail, endangering the welfare of a minor and receiving stolen property were reported on North Kingshighway. Suspects were taken into custody.
- Child abuse and domestic assault were reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
- Property damage, damage to jail property, was reported on Maria Louise Lane. A suspect was in custody.
- Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Richard Grigsby, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Dustin Trierweiler, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
Arrests
- Zachary Pracht, 21, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Soila Reyna, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Bradley Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Nathan Richardet, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Sentrelle Blackmon, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
- Aaron Rinehart, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Megan Pewitt, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear.
- Matthew Cook, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Forgery was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.