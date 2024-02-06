Area police report 10-25-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Arrest

Michael Stringfield, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.

Assault was reported on North Main Street.

Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Independence Street.

Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Spanish Street.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.

Robbery was reported in the 700 block of William Street.

Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Georgia Street.

Miscellaneous

Trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.

Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.

Forgery was reported in the 1000 block of North Sprigg Street.

Unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon in jail, endangering the welfare of a minor and receiving stolen property were reported on North Kingshighway. Suspects were taken into custody.

Child abuse and domestic assault were reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.

Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street. A suspect was taken into custody.

Property damage, damage to jail property, was reported on Maria Louise Lane. A suspect was in custody.