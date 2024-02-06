All sections
October 26, 2019

Area police report 10-25-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest n Michael Stringfield, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Arrest

  • Michael Stringfield, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Main Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Georgia Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Robbery was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Ellis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1400 block of North Spanish Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported on Saint Francis Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Forgery was reported in the 1000 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon in jail, endangering the welfare of a minor and receiving stolen property were reported on North Kingshighway. Suspects were taken into custody.
  • Child abuse and domestic assault were reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street. A suspect was taken into custody.
  • Property damage, damage to jail property, was reported on Maria Louise Lane. A suspect was in custody.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 200 block of Siemers Drive. A suspect was taken into custody.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Richard Grigsby, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Dustin Trierweiler, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.

Arrests

  • Zachary Pracht, 21, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Soila Reyna, 29, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Bradley Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Nathan Richardet, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Sentrelle Blackmon, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
  • Aaron Rinehart, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Megan Pewitt, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear.
  • Matthew Cook, 27, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to register a motor vehicle.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Forgery was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

