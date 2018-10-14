Area police report 10-14-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated, no driver's license, failure to drive within a single lane and possession of a controlled substance were reported at 3100 Wisteria Drive. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
- Shawn Gunn, 30, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive within a single lane.
Arrests
- Issei Masuda, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Ritchie Jones, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County wrrant.
- Myra Frisbie, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for driving with no insurance and improper registration.
- Nicholas Grassi, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for speeding.
- Randy Glover, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Edavion Wade, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- Ashlynn Heflin, 19, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a charge of trespassing.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at 1821 Delwin St.
- Assault was reported at 216 Marlin Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West End Boulevard. A suspect is in custody pending formal charges.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1700 block of Grandview Drive.
Thefts
- Robbery was reported in the 300 block of North Henderson Avenue.
- Burglary was reported at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 33 S. Ellis St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Schucks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported at Midwest Cash, 2112 Broadway.
- Shoplifting was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.
- Theft was reported at Dollar General, 724 Broadway.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
- Theft was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 St. Francis Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin St.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Perryville Road.
- Burglary was reported at Custom Designs, 505 Good Hope St.
- Burglary was reported at St. James AME Church, 516 North St.
- Burglary was reported at Cape United Auto, 1105 Independence St.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported at 2847 Whitener St.
- Possession of a controlled substance and expired license plates were reported at Perryville Road and Greenbrier Drive.
- Resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer were reported at Roberts Street and Big Bend Road.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Roofers Mart, 24 Sheridan Drive.
- Property damage was reported at 1754 Oakley Drive.
- Resisting or interfering with arrest was reported at South Ellis and Merriwether streets.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Tanner Haas, 19, of Springfield, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jacob Volker, 19, of Chatham, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- William Conlon, 19, of Springfield, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mary Hanmer, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
- Lennie Dickerson Jr., 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri probation and parole violation warrant.
- Timothy Kilhafner, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
- Stephen Kindle, 48, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Leslie Kennedy-Looney, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dunklin County (Missouri) warrant for first-degree burglary.
- Thomas Fowler, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Skyler Carter, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dustin Troutwine, 27, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dakota Fortman, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol.
- William Stockard, 17, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol.
- Zachary Norrick, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Lenco Avenue.