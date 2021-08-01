All sections
blotterJanuary 9, 2021
Area Police report 1/8/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following item. Thefts n Larceny was reported in the 200 block of North Louisiana Avenue. n Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cape LaCroix Road. n Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following item.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 200 block of North Louisiana Avenue.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cape LaCroix Road.
  • Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapon law violation was reported in the 900 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Boxwood and Mimosa drives.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrest

  • Raheam McLean, 46, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Thefts

  • Theft reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
  • Theft reported in the 400 block of North Lacey Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Harassment was reported in the 800 block of August Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Benjamin Savage, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.
  • Phillip L. Collum, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated.
  • Samuel Smith, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County and Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for probation violation for marijuana possession.
  • Michelle L. Goulding, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
