Area Police report 1/8/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following item.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of North Louisiana Avenue.
- Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Cape LaCroix Road.
- Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Weapon law violation was reported in the 900 block of North Frederick Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Boxwood and Mimosa drives.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrest
- Raheam McLean, 46, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Thefts
- Theft reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
- Theft reported in the 400 block of North Lacey Street.
Miscellaneous
- Harassment was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Benjamin Savage, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.
- Phillip L. Collum, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for driving while intoxicated.
- Samuel Smith, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County and Probation and Parole District 22 warrant for probation violation for marijuana possession.
- Michelle L. Goulding, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.