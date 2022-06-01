All sections
January 6, 2022

Area Police report 1/6/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Assault n Assault was reported on William Street. Arrests n A warrant arrest was made. n A warrant arrest was made on South Minnesota Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Assault

  • Assault was reported on William Street.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was made.
  • A warrant arrest was made on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was made.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.
  • Burglary was reported on Herman Street.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Sycamore Circle.
Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree child molestation was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Counterfeiting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/ stop by fleeing was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christina Kohout, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Jordan Smith, 32, of Fruitland was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
