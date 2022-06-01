Area Police report 1/6/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Assault
- Assault was reported on William Street.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was made.
- A warrant arrest was made on South Minnesota Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
- Burglary was reported on Herman Street.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Sycamore Circle.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree child molestation was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Counterfeiting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Resisting arrest/detention/ stop by fleeing was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christina Kohout, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jordan Smith, 32, of Fruitland was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.