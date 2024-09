CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was made on South Ranney Avenue.

Assaults

Fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage was reported.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated was reported on Interstate 55

Driving while intoxicated was reported on Lafayette Place.

Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

Second-degree burglary, theft from a building and second-degree property damage was reported on Woodlawn Avenue.

Stealing was reported on William Street.

Theft from a building, first-degree trespassing and first-degree property damage were reported on Cape Meadows Circle.

Stealing a firearm and theft from a vehicle were reported on St. Francis Drive.

Theft from a building, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Pacific Street.

Miscellaneous

Shots fired was reported on South Hanover Street.

Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, expired registration and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on South Benton Street.

First-degree property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging a firearm along a highway or into an outbuilding was reported on South Pacific Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Improper backing and leaving the scene of an accident was reported on St. Francis Drive.

Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Bloomfield Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.