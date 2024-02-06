Area Police report 1/24/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of North Main Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Mount Auburn Road.
Thefts
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 900 block of South Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of South Kingshighway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 2900 block of La Mesa Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrest
- Tia Barkley, 34 of Jackson was arrested for domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Cape Girardeau County
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Andrew J. Collins, 28, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.
- Anthony R. Craig, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offender.
- Ryan M. Ahrens, 19,o of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree sexual abuse.