blotterJanuary 21, 2021

Area police report 1/21/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported on South Kingshighway. Theft n Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Woods View Drive. Miscellaneous...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.

Theft

  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Woods View Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Normal Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation on Cape Rock Circle.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • Bryan Bowling, 37, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
  • David Bollinger, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.
  • Cameron Eggimann, 20 of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, failure to have license plate light, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Melissa Smith, 38 of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on an O'Fallon, Missouri, warrant
  • Marissa Thornhill, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Cedar Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Gloria Street.

DWI

  • Devon Allen, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

