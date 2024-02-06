Area police report 1/21/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
Theft
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of Woods View Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Normal Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
- Drug violation on Cape Rock Circle.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Bryan Bowling, 37, of Bloomfield, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
- David Bollinger, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and armed criminal action.
- Cameron Eggimann, 20 of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, failure to have license plate light, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Melissa Smith, 38 of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on an O'Fallon, Missouri, warrant
- Marissa Thornhill, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Cedar Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Gloria Street.
DWI
- Devon Allen, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.