January 15, 2019

Area police report 1/15/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Alfonso Alvarez-Sanchez, 37, 51 N. Park Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Dedrick M. Cowley, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Truman A. Polk, 22, 2721 Maria Louise Lane, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Kevin S. Hendershott, 29, 306 S. Benton St., was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.
  • Dexter L. Elcan, 32, of Southgate, Georgia, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Kevin C. Jungers, 58, of Scott City was arrested at 1752 Pemiscot St. on Scott County, Scott City and Cape Girardeau County warrants.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at Schnucks, 10 S. Kingshighway.
  • Kristen E. Miller, 29, of Jackson was arrested at North Sprigg and Lafayette Place on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and a revoked license and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a flashing traffic signal and failure to display plates.
  • Scott M. Goodin, 36, 2682 County Road 645, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at Southeast Hospital.
  • A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at North Main Street and Big Bend Road.
  • Travis S. Licare, 31, of Jackson was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Lafayette Place on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a flashing traffic signal and failure to display plates.

Charges

  • Charges are pending against a suspect for assault in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Summonses

  • Two juveniles were issued summonses for assault in the 1900 block of Broadway.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Woodbine Place.

Thefts

  • Huddle House, 511 N. Kingshighway, reported stealing.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of North Frederick Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
  • Thefts were reported at 3351 Percy Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

