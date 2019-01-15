Area police report 1/15/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Alfonso Alvarez-Sanchez, 37, 51 N. Park Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Dedrick M. Cowley, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Truman A. Polk, 22, 2721 Maria Louise Lane, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant.

Kevin S. Hendershott, 29, 306 S. Benton St., was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.

Dexter L. Elcan, 32, of Southgate, Georgia, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Kevin C. Jungers, 58, of Scott City was arrested at 1752 Pemiscot St. on Scott County, Scott City and Cape Girardeau County warrants.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at Schnucks, 10 S. Kingshighway.

Kristen E. Miller, 29, of Jackson was arrested at North Sprigg and Lafayette Place on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and a revoked license and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a flashing traffic signal and failure to display plates.

Scott M. Goodin, 36, 2682 County Road 645, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at Southeast Hospital.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at North Main Street and Big Bend Road.