Area police report 1/15/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Alfonso Alvarez-Sanchez, 37, 51 N. Park Ave., was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Dedrick M. Cowley, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Truman A. Polk, 22, 2721 Maria Louise Lane, was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant.
- Kevin S. Hendershott, 29, 306 S. Benton St., was arrested at 19 S. Kingshighway on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.
- Dexter L. Elcan, 32, of Southgate, Georgia, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Kevin C. Jungers, 58, of Scott City was arrested at 1752 Pemiscot St. on Scott County, Scott City and Cape Girardeau County warrants.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of theft at Schnucks, 10 S. Kingshighway.
- Kristen E. Miller, 29, of Jackson was arrested at North Sprigg and Lafayette Place on two Cape Girardeau warrants for improper registration and a revoked license and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a flashing traffic signal and failure to display plates.
- Scott M. Goodin, 36, 2682 County Road 645, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault at Southeast Hospital.
- A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of possession of a controlled substance at North Main Street and Big Bend Road.
- Travis S. Licare, 31, of Jackson was arrested at North Sprigg Street and Lafayette Place on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a flashing traffic signal and failure to display plates.
Charges
- Charges are pending against a suspect for assault in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.