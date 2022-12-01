Area Police report 1/12/22

Scott A. Madderra, 49, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles L. Harless Sr., 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.

Cecil M. Jenkins, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Nicole M. Greable, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Wayne County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Angela L. Wood, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Gavin D. Tillman, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.

Timothy L. Tolliver, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Travis C. Hudson, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree sexual misconduct.