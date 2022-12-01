All sections
January 12, 2022

Area Police report 1/12/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Thefts

  • Vehicle theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Sycamore Circle.

Miscellaneous

  • Counterfeit money was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Fraud was reported
  • Property damage was reported on North Hanover Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Hawthorne Road.
  • Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Fraud was reported on Laurel Lane.
  • Fraud was reported on Broadway.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Property damage was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Scott A. Madderra, 49, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Charles L. Harless Sr., 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.
  • Cecil M. Jenkins, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Nicole M. Greable, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Wayne County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
  • Angela L. Wood, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Gavin D. Tillman, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.
  • Timothy L. Tolliver, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Travis C. Hudson, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree sexual misconduct.
  • Donald W. Hazelwood, 26, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Gracie Tillman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway, failure to have rear license plate light and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.

Arrests

  • Natasha Broshuis, 29, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant and also issued citations for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding and failure to have insurance.
  • Allison Derrick, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Dewayne Clark, 54, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Jennifer Blair, 35, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Bryan Reid, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.
