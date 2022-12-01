Area Police report 1/12/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Thefts
- Vehicle theft was reported on Broadway.
- Shoplifting was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Burglary was reported on Sycamore Circle.
Miscellaneous
- Counterfeit money was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Fraud was reported
- Property damage was reported on North Hanover Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Hawthorne Road.
- Fraud was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Fraud was reported.
- Fraud was reported on Laurel Lane.
- Fraud was reported on Broadway.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree property damage were reported on South Ellis Street.
- Property damage was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrests to not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Scott A. Madderra, 49, of Scott City was arrested on a Scott County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Charles L. Harless Sr., 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for forgery.
- Cecil M. Jenkins, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Nicole M. Greable, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance, a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Wayne County (Missouri) warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Angela L. Wood, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for a probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Gavin D. Tillman, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.
- Timothy L. Tolliver, 36, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Travis C. Hudson, 34, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree sexual misconduct.
- Donald W. Hazelwood, 26, of Altenburg, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Gracie Tillman, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway, failure to have rear license plate light and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.
Arrests
- Natasha Broshuis, 29, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on a Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant and also issued citations for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, speeding and failure to have insurance.
- Allison Derrick, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Dewayne Clark, 54, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Jennifer Blair, 35, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Bryan Reid, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.