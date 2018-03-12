Area fire reports 12/3/18

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Friday n Medical assists were made at 1:59 a.m. on Old Hopper Road, 7:23 a.m. on Centennial Drive, 9:55 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road, 11:17 a.m. on Normal Avenue, 12:32 p.m. on South West End Boulevard and 1:59 p.m. on Lexington Avenue...
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Friday
Medical assists were made at 1:59 a.m. on Old Hopper Road, 7:23 a.m. on Centennial Drive, 9:55 a.m. on South Silver Springs Road, 11:17 a.m. on Normal Avenue, 12:32 p.m. on South West End Boulevard and 1:59 p.m. on Lexington Avenue.
At 12:43 a.m., citizen assist on Linden Street.
At 1:52 a.m., citizen assist on Dogwood Drive.
At 5:26 a.m., no incident found on arrival on South Park Avenue.
At 8:58 a.m., assist invalid on Linden Street.
At 2:06 p.m., a call on Whitener Street.
At 2:30 p.m., a call on Maria Louise Lane.
At 6:28 p.m., chemical hazard (no spill or leak) on Southern Expressway.
At 8:01 p.m., unauthorized burning at Shawnee Park.
Saturday
Medical assists were made at 7:38 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 3:02 p.m. on Harmony Street, 6:14 p.m. on William Street, 6:24 p.m. on Broadway, 6:38 p.m. on William Street, 6:38 p.m. on William Street and 8:28 p.m. on Masters Drive.
At 3:30 a.m., a call on Towers Circle.
At 6:55 a.m., emergency medical service, excluding vehicle accident, on Earleen Drive.