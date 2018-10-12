Area fire reports 12/10/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 10:42 a.m. on Broadway, 11:10 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 11:16 a.m. on Christine Street, 12:18 p.m. on North Main Street, 12:33 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 1:13 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 2:37 p.m. on Whitener Street, 5:02 p.m. on Kingsway Drive and 6:05 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
- At 3:20 p.m., unauthorized burning on Clark Avenue.
- At 7:46 p.m., smoke or odor investigation on Park Avenue.
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 9:55 a.m. on Rand Street, 10:51 a.m. on Lexington Avenue, 12:27 p.m. on South Benton Street, 12:51 p.m. on South Pacific Street and 11:27 p.m. on Water Street.
- At 5:28 a.m., smoke or odor investigation on North Street.
- At 8:11 a.m., good-intent call on Broadway.
- At 3:01 p.m., citizen assist on South Mount Auburn Road.
- At 6:35 p.m., a call on Park Place Drive.
- At 11:30 p.m., a call on Mimosa Drive.
Friday
- Medical assists were made at 11:08 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road, 11:26 a.m. on Hackberry Street, 12:25 p.m. on Broadway, 12:35 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 12:36 p.m. on Linden Street and 8:05 p.m. on William Street.
- At 1:25 a.m., citizen assist on North Henderson Avenue.
- At 9:16 a.m., smoke or odor investigation on Wayne Street.
- At 4:06 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
- At 8:15 p.m., a call on Country Club Drive.
Saturday
- Medical assists were made at 6:27 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 7:13 a.m. on Mimosa Drive, 7:50 a.m. on Megan Drive and 4:40 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road.
- At 3:33 p.m., a call on Park Place Drive.
- At 5:33 p.m., unauthorized burning on South Pacific Street.
- At 9:28 p.m., a call on Jefferson Avenue.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: