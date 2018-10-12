All sections
blotterDecember 10, 2018
Area fire reports 12/10/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 10:42 a.m. on Broadway, 11:10 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 11:16 a.m. on Christine Street, 12:18 p.m. on North Main Street, 12:33 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 1:13 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 2:37 p.m. on Whitener Street, 5:02 p.m. on Kingsway Drive and 6:05 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
  • At 3:20 p.m., unauthorized burning on Clark Avenue.
  • At 7:46 p.m., smoke or odor investigation on Park Avenue.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:55 a.m. on Rand Street, 10:51 a.m. on Lexington Avenue, 12:27 p.m. on South Benton Street, 12:51 p.m. on South Pacific Street and 11:27 p.m. on Water Street.
  • At 5:28 a.m., smoke or odor investigation on North Street.
  • At 8:11 a.m., good-intent call on Broadway.
  • At 3:01 p.m., citizen assist on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 6:35 p.m., a call on Park Place Drive.
  • At 11:30 p.m., a call on Mimosa Drive.

Friday

  • Medical assists were made at 11:08 a.m. on North Mount Auburn Road, 11:26 a.m. on Hackberry Street, 12:25 p.m. on Broadway, 12:35 p.m. on South West End Boulevard, 12:36 p.m. on Linden Street and 8:05 p.m. on William Street.
  • At 1:25 a.m., citizen assist on North Henderson Avenue.
  • At 9:16 a.m., smoke or odor investigation on Wayne Street.
  • At 4:06 p.m., dispatched and canceled en route to North Kingshighway.
  • At 8:15 p.m., a call on Country Club Drive.

Saturday

  • Medical assists were made at 6:27 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 7:13 a.m. on Mimosa Drive, 7:50 a.m. on Megan Drive and 4:40 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • At 3:33 p.m., a call on Park Place Drive.
  • At 5:33 p.m., unauthorized burning on South Pacific Street.
  • At 9:28 p.m., a call on Jefferson Avenue.

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 1

  • At 7:26 p.m., medical assist in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street.
  • At 7:41 p.m., medical assist in the 10000 block of Route N.

Dec. 2

  • At 12:19 a.m., medical assist in the 600 block of Clark Street.
  • At 5:15 p.m., medical assist in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street.
  • At 11:48 p.m. medical assist in the 700 block of Grove Street.

Dec. 3

  • At 11:33 a.m., medical assist in the 300 block of Crites Street.
  • At 1:39 p.m., citizen assist in the 2300 block of James Street.
  • At 6:28 p.m., medical assist in the 400 block of Emma Street.
  • At 6:35 p.m., medical assist in the 400 block of State Street.
  • At 8:28 p.m., medical assist in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street.
  • At 8:48 p.m., fire alarm activation in the 100 block of Lois Lane.

Dec. 4

  • At 3:11 a.m., structure fire in the 500 block of Scott Street.
  • At 8:38 a.m., medical assist in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street.
  • At 12:20 p.m., medical assist in the 2500 block of James Street.
  • At 6:38, p.m., medical assist in the 700 block of West Second Street.

Dec. 5

  • At 12:20 a.m., medical assist in the 300 block of Steck Street.
  • At 10:16 a.m., medical assist in the 100 block of East Outer Road.
  • At 11:08 a.m., vehicle fire in the 600 block of East Second Street.

Dec. 6

  • At 9:52 a.m., medical assist in the 3000 block of East Outer Road.

Dec. 7

  • At 7:14 a.m., smoke investigation in the 1900 block of Brown Street.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

