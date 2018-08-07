Area fire report 7-8-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 4:48 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 5:05 a.m. on South Minnesota Avenue, 6:07 a.m. on William Street, 6:48 a.m. on East Rodney Drive, 8:05 a.m. on South Sprigg Street, 10:30 a.m. on Percy Drive, 10:51 a.m. South Mount Auburn Road, 1:48 p.m. on North Kingshighway and 11:42 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
- At 6:22 a.m., alarm system activation was reported on Beavercreek Drive.
- At 7:39 a.m., alarm system activation was reported on Beavercreek Drive.
- At 7:54 a.m., alarm system activation was reported on Beavercreek Drive.
- At 2:35 p.m., alarm system activation was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- At 5:03 p.m., smoke detector activation, no fire, was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- At 5:13 p.m., crop fire was reported on Hackberry Street.
- At 6:57 p.m., overheated motor was reported on South West End Boulevard.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
June 29 to July 5
- Medical assists were made June 29 in the 100 block of West Hickory Street and 100 block of Emma Street; June 30 in the 28000 block of U.S. 61 and 400 block of North Lincoln; July 2 in the 300 block of Wheeler Drive; July 4 in the 2500 block of James Street and the 500 block of East Third Street; and July 5 in the 400 block of North Lincoln and the 400 block of Crites Street.
- July 2, vegetation fire was reported on Interstate 55.
- July 5, electrical fire was reported at 204 East 11th St.