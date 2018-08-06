Area fire report 6-8-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 8:39 a.m. on Westfield Drive, 11:31 a.m. on South Henderson Avenue, 12:17 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue, 12:30 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road and 1:11 p.m. on Pioneer Drive.
- At 12:39 a.m., trash fire was reported on Watkins Drive.
- At 10:39 a.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Themis Street.
- At 1:11 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- At 1:52 p.m. and 3:07 p.m., system malfunction was reported on Kell Farm Road.
- At 6:05 p.m., system malfunction was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
June 1 to 7
- Medical assists were made on June 1 in the 1300 block of Mar-Elm Street; June 3 in the 400 block of Dearborn Street; June 5 in the 500 block of Sycamore Street, 400 block of Lincoln, 3000 block of Willow Drive and the Unit Block of East Cherry Street; June 6 at Main Street and U.S. 61, 404 North Lincoln and 400 block of North Lincoln; and June 7 in the 2500 block of Main Street.
- On June 6, structure fire was reported on Highway 77.