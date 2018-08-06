Area fire report 6-8-18

Medical assists were made on June 1 in the 1300 block of Mar-Elm Street; June 3 in the 400 block of Dearborn Street; June 5 in the 500 block of Sycamore Street, 400 block of Lincoln, 3000 block of Willow Drive and the Unit Block of East Cherry Street; June 6 at Main Street and U.S. 61, 404 North Lincoln and 400 block of North Lincoln; and June 7 in the 2500 block of Main Street.