June 23, 2018

Area fire report 6-22-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 2:29 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 4:45 p.m. on East Rodney Drive and 10:44 p.m. on South West End Boulevard.
  • Citizen assists were made at 2:13 p.m. on Independence Street and 3:54 p.m. on Earleen Drive.
  • At 10:07 a.m., overheated motor was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 1:31 p.m., false alarm was reported on William Street.
  • At 2:52 p.m., electrical/wiring problem was reported on Chesley Drive.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 6:07 a.m. on Bloomfield Road, 8:02 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 55, 12:08 p.m. on South Ranney Avenue, 12:51 p.m. on North Main Street, 1:08 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 9:18 p.m. on Bloomfield Road.
  • At 12:55 p.m., citizen assist was made on Earleen Drive.
  • At 4:16 p.m., unintentional transmission of alarm was reported on Price Drive.

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

June 15 to 21

  • Medical assists were made on June 15 in the 400 block of North Lincoln and 200 block of Dogwood-Kelso; June 16 in the 3500 block of Nash Road and 400 block of North Lincoln; June 17 in the 500 block of Bell Avenue and 600 block of Main Street; June 20 in the 100 block of Burger Street; and June 21 on Interstate 55 and in the 100 block of U.S. 61, 100 block of West Mar-Elm Street and 800 block of East Olive Street.
  • Citizen assist was made on June 16 in the 400 block of North Lincoln.
  • On June 16, utility pole fire was reported on County Road 205.
  • On June 17, vehicle fire was reported in the 300 block of West Missouri Boulevard.
  • On June 21, special alarm was reported in the 600 block of Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

