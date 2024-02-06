Area fire report 5-25-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 12:59 a.m. on William Street, 8:09 a.m. on Sycamore Circle, 11:29 a.m. on Franks Lane, 11:58 a.m. on South West End Boulevard, 2:53 p.m. on Rusmar Street, 5:41 p.m. on Dogwood Drive, 6:15 p.m. on Morgan Oak Street, 7:09 p.m. on Ridgeway Drive and 7:46 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
- At 8:28 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- At 9:11 a.m., building fire was reported on Route W.
- At 12:57 p.m., power line down was reported on South Kingshighway.
- At 1:33 p.m., grass fire was reported on Interstate 55.
SCOTT CITY
Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
May 18 to 24
- Medical assists were made on May 18 in the 400 block of Grand Avenue; May 19 in the 300 block of Arlington Drive; May 20 in the 200 block of East 12th Street, the 400 block of North Lincoln and the 28000 block of U.S. 61; May 21 in the 200 block of Jettamae Drive; May 22 in the 400 block of North Tulip Lane; May 23 in the 1200 block of West Third Street; and May 24 in the 1900 block of Mary Street and the 400 block of North Lincoln.
- On May 24, illegal burning was reported at 104 E. Mississippi St.