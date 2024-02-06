Area fire report 5-25-18

Medical assists were made on May 18 in the 400 block of Grand Avenue; May 19 in the 300 block of Arlington Drive; May 20 in the 200 block of East 12th Street, the 400 block of North Lincoln and the 28000 block of U.S. 61; May 21 in the 200 block of Jettamae Drive; May 22 in the 400 block of North Tulip Lane; May 23 in the 1200 block of West Third Street; and May 24 in the 1900 block of Mary Street and the 400 block of North Lincoln.