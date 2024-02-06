Area fire report 5-20-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 12:24 a.m. on Good Hope Street, 1:52 p.m. on North Broadview Street, 3:10 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 4:10 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 7:22 p.m. on Eden Way, 8:07 p.m. on Maria Louise Lane and 9:41 p.m. on Independence Street.
- At 7:42 p.m., building fire was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- At 9:50 p.m., smoke detector activation was reported on South West End Boulevard.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
May 11 to May 18
- Medical assists were made on May 11 in the 100 block of Burger Street; May 13 in the 100 block of West Maple Street, the 1300 block of Main Street and the 400 block of Crites Street; May 14 in the 200 block of Lula Avenue; May 15 in the 2500 block of James Street, 300 block of Oak Street and 100 block of Messmer-Kelso Street; May 17 on Interstate 55; and May 18 in the 200 block of Jettamae Drive.
- On May 13, hazardous material leak was reported at 1205 Main St.