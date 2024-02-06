All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 19, 2018

Area fire report 5-20-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Thursday n Medical assists were made at 12:24 a.m. on Good Hope Street, 1:52 p.m. on North Broadview Street, 3:10 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 4:10 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 7:22 p.m. on Eden Way, 8:07 p.m. on Maria Louise Lane and 9:41 p.m. on Independence Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:24 a.m. on Good Hope Street, 1:52 p.m. on North Broadview Street, 3:10 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 4:10 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 7:22 p.m. on Eden Way, 8:07 p.m. on Maria Louise Lane and 9:41 p.m. on Independence Street.
  • At 7:42 p.m., building fire was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • At 9:50 p.m., smoke detector activation was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

May 11 to May 18

  • Medical assists were made on May 11 in the 100 block of Burger Street; May 13 in the 100 block of West Maple Street, the 1300 block of Main Street and the 400 block of Crites Street; May 14 in the 200 block of Lula Avenue; May 15 in the 2500 block of James Street, 300 block of Oak Street and 100 block of Messmer-Kelso Street; May 17 on Interstate 55; and May 18 in the 200 block of Jettamae Drive.
  • On May 13, hazardous material leak was reported at 1205 Main St.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy