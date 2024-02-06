Area fire report 5-20-18

Medical assists were made on May 11 in the 100 block of Burger Street; May 13 in the 100 block of West Maple Street, the 1300 block of Main Street and the 400 block of Crites Street; May 14 in the 200 block of Lula Avenue; May 15 in the 2500 block of James Street, 300 block of Oak Street and 100 block of Messmer-Kelso Street; May 17 on Interstate 55; and May 18 in the 200 block of Jettamae Drive.