blotterMarch 9, 2019
Area fire report 3-10-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Tuesday n Medical assists were made at 7:29 a.m. on Themis Street, 8:25 a.m. on Amblewood Drive, 9:21 a.m. on Bloomfield Street, 11:20 a.m. on South Broadview Street, 11:39 a.m. on Kurre Lane, 12:15 p.m. on Maria Louise Lane, 1:08 p.m. on Haddock Street, 2:23 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 9:14 p.m. on Independence Street and 11:15 p.m. on North Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:29 a.m. on Themis Street, 8:25 a.m. on Amblewood Drive, 9:21 a.m. on Bloomfield Street, 11:20 a.m. on South Broadview Street, 11:39 a.m. on Kurre Lane, 12:15 p.m. on Maria Louise Lane, 1:08 p.m. on Haddock Street, 2:23 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 9:14 p.m. on Independence Street and 11:15 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 8:56 p.m., citizen assist was made on North Spanish Street.
  • At 10:19 a.m., smoke/odor investigation was performed on North Kingshighway.
  • At 6:58 p.m., carbon monoxide detector activation was reported on Park Place.

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 2:33 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 6:42 a.m. on Mississippi Street, 8:05 a.m. on Whitener Street, 9:11 a.m. on North Park Avenue and 8:35 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
  • At 8:26 a.m., citizen assist was made on Brenda Kay Court.
  • At 10:09 a.m., alarm system activation was reported on Lacey Street.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 3:51 a.m. on Walden Pond Way, 9:09 a.m. on Shawnee Parkway, 1:52 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 6:33 p.m. on North Main Street, 9:48 p.m. on Broadway and 10:16 p.m. on South Spring Street.
  • At 8:20 a.m., citizen assist was made on West Rodney Drive.
  • At 9:12 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Themis Street.
  • At 3 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Commercial Street.
  • At 5:24 p.m., outside trash fire was reported on Chesley Drive.
  • At 9:52 p.m., false alarm was reported on South Kingshighway.

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

March 2

  • Medical assist was made at 11:26 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.
  • At 6:46 p.m., vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 55.
  • At 8:57 p.m., smoke investigation was performed on South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau.
March 3

  • Medical assists were made at 7:13 a.m. in the 200 block of Bell Avenue, 7:21 p.m. in the 28000 block of U.S. 61 and 8:23 p.m. in the 100 block of Missouri Street.

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:31 a.m. in the 200 block of Jetta Mae Street and 9:41 a.m. in the 2100 block of Main Street.
  • At 9:33 p.m., vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 55.

Tuesday

  • Medical assist was made at 5:38 p.m. in the 400 block of Dearborn Street.

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 11:54 a.m. in the 28000 block of U.S. 61, and 1:56 p.m. in the 400 block of State Street.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 11:42 a.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street and 1:48 p.m. in the 600 block of Nellie Avenue.
  • At 1:02 p.m., power line was reported down in the 400 block of Scott Avenue.

Friday

  • Medical assist was made at 8:59 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hickory Street.
