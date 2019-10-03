Area fire report 3-10-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Tuesday
- Medical assists were made at 7:29 a.m. on Themis Street, 8:25 a.m. on Amblewood Drive, 9:21 a.m. on Bloomfield Street, 11:20 a.m. on South Broadview Street, 11:39 a.m. on Kurre Lane, 12:15 p.m. on Maria Louise Lane, 1:08 p.m. on Haddock Street, 2:23 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 9:14 p.m. on Independence Street and 11:15 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
- At 8:56 p.m., citizen assist was made on North Spanish Street.
- At 10:19 a.m., smoke/odor investigation was performed on North Kingshighway.
- At 6:58 p.m., carbon monoxide detector activation was reported on Park Place.
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 2:33 a.m. on South Pacific Street, 6:42 a.m. on Mississippi Street, 8:05 a.m. on Whitener Street, 9:11 a.m. on North Park Avenue and 8:35 p.m. on North Sprigg Street.
- At 8:26 a.m., citizen assist was made on Brenda Kay Court.
- At 10:09 a.m., alarm system activation was reported on Lacey Street.
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 3:51 a.m. on Walden Pond Way, 9:09 a.m. on Shawnee Parkway, 1:52 p.m. on North Sprigg Street, 6:33 p.m. on North Main Street, 9:48 p.m. on Broadway and 10:16 p.m. on South Spring Street.
- At 8:20 a.m., citizen assist was made on West Rodney Drive.
- At 9:12 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Themis Street.
- At 3 p.m., unauthorized burning was reported on Commercial Street.
- At 5:24 p.m., outside trash fire was reported on Chesley Drive.
- At 9:52 p.m., false alarm was reported on South Kingshighway.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
March 2
- Medical assist was made at 11:26 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.
- At 6:46 p.m., vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 55.
- At 8:57 p.m., smoke investigation was performed on South Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau.