February 11, 2019

Area fire report 2/11/19

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls: Feb. 1 n At 4:52 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street. n At 8:05 p.m., illegal burn in the 300 block of Missouri Boulevard. n At 9:04 p.m., a gas leak at Perkins and August streets...

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Feb. 1

  • At 4:52 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
  • At 8:05 p.m., illegal burn in the 300 block of Missouri Boulevard.
  • At 9:04 p.m., a gas leak at Perkins and August streets.

Feb. 2

  • At 12:11 a.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of State Street.
  • At 12:21 a.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Hickory Street.
  • At 11:15 a.m., motor-vehicle collision at Route AB and County Road 303.
  • At 4:33 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Crites Street.
  • At 5:06 p.m., natural cover fire on Interstate 55, mile marker 80.4.

Feb. 3

  • At 1:02 a.m., emergency medical service in the 1100 block of Goodhope Street.
  • At 3:48 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1200 block of Third Street West.
Feb. 4

  • At 11:46 a.m., motor-vehicle collision on Route AB.
  • At 5 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.

Tuesday

  • At 1:01 a.m., structure fire in the 2400 block of Albert Rasche Drive in Cape Girardeau.
  • At 12:26 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Thursday

  • Motor-vehicle accident in the 2100 block of Main Street.
  • At 4:42 a.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
  • At 7:26 a.m., fire alarm sounding in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 8:31 a.m., power line down in the 1000 block of Fourth Street West.
  • At 9:47 a.m., emergency medical service in the 600 block of Fourth Street East.
  • At 4:07 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
  • At 8:10 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.

Friday

  • At 4:49 a.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Police/Fire Reports

