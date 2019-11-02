Area fire report 2/11/19

SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Feb. 1
- At 4:52 p.m., emergency medical service in the 2500 block of James Street.
- At 8:05 p.m., illegal burn in the 300 block of Missouri Boulevard.
- At 9:04 p.m., a gas leak at Perkins and August streets.
Feb. 2
- At 12:11 a.m., emergency medical service in the 300 block of State Street.
- At 12:21 a.m., emergency medical service in the 100 block of Hickory Street.
- At 11:15 a.m., motor-vehicle collision at Route AB and County Road 303.
- At 4:33 p.m., emergency medical service in the 400 block of Crites Street.
- At 5:06 p.m., natural cover fire on Interstate 55, mile marker 80.4.
Feb. 3
- At 1:02 a.m., emergency medical service in the 1100 block of Goodhope Street.
- At 3:48 p.m., emergency medical service in the 1200 block of Third Street West.