Area fire report 12-30-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Dec. 23
- Medical assists were made at 5:39 a.m. on Linden Street, 10:38 a.m. on Lexington Avenue, 10:49 a.m. on Brenda Kay Court, 12:57 p.m. on North Kingshighway, 3:53 p.m. on Siemers Drive and 6:39 p.m. on North Kingshighway.
- At 7:44 p.m. unauthorized burning was reported on Woodhaven Road.
- At 8:41 p.m. citizen assist was made on North Kngshighway.
- At 10:23 p.m. citizen assist was made on Camel Back Road.
Monday
- Medical assists were made at 12:01 p.m. on Perryville Road, 2:15 p.m. on Themis Street and 2:55 p.m. on Themis Street.
- At 12:10 a.m., a building fire was reported at Good Hope Street.
- At 7:38 a.m., a service call was made on Good Hope Street.
- At 6:25 p.m., an outside trash fire was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
- At 8:22 p.m., a motor vehicle accident was reported on North Frederick Street.
Tuesday
- Medical assists were made at 12:47 a.m. on Earleen Drive, 10:43 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 10:46 a.m. on Hemlock Court and 5:26 p.m. on South Henderson Avenue.
- At 4:55 p.m., a person in distress was reported on Linden Street.
- At 9:29 p.m., a service call was made on North Sprigg Street.
Wednesday
- Medical assists were made at 1:04 a.m. on Hackberry Street, 5:45 a.m. on Silver Campine Lane, 11:31 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 7:12 p.m. on Big Bend Road and 7:55 on North Missouri Street.
- At 1:47 p.m. ,a service call was made on North Frederick Street.
- At 7:36 p.m. ,unauthorized burning was reported on North Street.
Thursday
- Medical assists were made at 12:12 a.m. on Clark Street, 9:56 a.m. on Southern Expressway, 10:32 a.m. on Edgewood Drive, 11:27 a.m. on Camino Court, 5:18 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road and 9:25 p.m. on Delwin Street.
- At 12:02 a.m., fire was reported on Rodney Vista Boulevard.
- At 2:44 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
SCOTT CITY
The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:
Dec. 22
- Medical assists were made at 8:08 a.m. in the 900 block of East Olive Street, 9:04 a.m. in the 900 block of West Fifth Street, 1:14 p.m. on Main Street and 6:01 p.m. in the 200 block of Charles Avenue.
Dec. 23
- Medical assists were made at 9:38 a.m. in the 2800 block of Woodland Drive, 6:04 p.m. in the 1100 block of Route N and 11:25 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street.
Monday
- Medical assists were made at 7:09 a.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street, 12:43 p.m. in the 11700 block of Fornfelt Street and 12:56 p.m. in the 300 block of State Street.
- At 7:30 p.m., vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 55.
Wednesday
- Medical assist was made at 7:13 p.m. in the 300 block of East 11th Street.
- At 3:56 p.m., vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 55.