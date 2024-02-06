All sections
December 22, 2018

Area fire report 12-23-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Dec. 16 n Medical assists were made at 7:03 a.m. on Emerald Street, 9:14 a.m. on Lakewood Drive, 9:35 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive, 9:39 a.m. on Forest Avenue, 1:27 p.m. on Bloomfield Street, 2:44 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue, 3:18 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive, 4:22 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive, 5:48 p.m. on North Park Avenue and 8:20 p.m. on Masters Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 16

  • Medical assists were made at 7:03 a.m. on Emerald Street, 9:14 a.m. on Lakewood Drive, 9:35 a.m. on Lynwood Hills Drive, 9:39 a.m. on Forest Avenue, 1:27 p.m. on Bloomfield Street, 2:44 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue, 3:18 p.m. on West Cape Rock Drive, 4:22 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive, 5:48 p.m. on North Park Avenue and 8:20 p.m. on Masters Drive.

Monday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:22 a.m. on Nash Road, 4:45 p.m. on Champion Drive, 6:45 a.m. on North Sprigg Street, 8:01 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 10:09 a.m. on Bloomfield Street, 11:07 a.m. on Doctors Park Drive, 12:08 p.m. on Gerhardt Street, 5:03 p.m. on Rodney Vista Boulevard and 7:55 p.m. on North Frederick Street.
  • At 1:37 a.m., fire was reported on Edgewood Road.

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 6:44 a.m. on Pind Wood Lane and 10:30 a.m. on South Broadview Street.
  • At 1:27 a.m., overheated motor was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • At 6:53 p.m., smoke/odor investigation was performed on South West End Boulevard.
  • At 8:21 p.m., extrication from vehicle was performed on Nash Road.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 1:22 a.m. on Eden Way, 1:43 a.m. on North Fountain Street, 10:12 a.m. on Good Hope Street, 3:19 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road, 5:48 p.m. on Westridge Drive, 7:05 p.m. on South West End Boulevard and 10:19 p.m. on South Benton Street.
  • At 7:18 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • At 11:21 a.m., unauthorized burning was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • At 3:50 p.m., outside trash fire was reported on Broadway.

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 14

  • Medical assists were made at 3:57 p.m. in the 100 block of Harvard Drive and at 11:32 p.m. in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.

Dec. 15

  • Medical assists were made at 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Arnold Drive, 2:57 a.m. in the 400 block of Crites Street and 9:10 p.m. in the 500 block of Sycamore Street.

Dec. 16

  • Medical assists were made at 3:44 a.m. in the 100 block of Burger Street, 3:35 p.m. in the 400 block of Crites Street and 6:40 p.m. in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.

Tuesday

  • Medical assists were made at 9:20 a.m. in the 400 block of North Lincoln Street and 10:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Harvard Drive.

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 7:11 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Mar-Elm Street and 8:39 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 12:02 a.m. in the 1800 block of Broadway, 8:59 a.m. in the 2500 block of James Street and 11:09 a.m. in the 200 block of Dogwood Drive.
