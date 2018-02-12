All sections
blotterDecember 1, 2018
Area fire report 12-2-18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls: Wednesday n Medical assists were made at 4:42 a.m. on Nottingham Lane, 4:49 a.m. on Perryville Road, 5:45 a.m. on William Street, 8:35 a.m. on Linden Street, 9:37 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 3:30 p.m. on William Street, 6:11 p.m. on Pearl Street, 6:44 p.m. on Dunklin Street and 7:46 p.m. on Linden Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Wednesday

  • Medical assists were made at 4:42 a.m. on Nottingham Lane, 4:49 a.m. on Perryville Road, 5:45 a.m. on William Street, 8:35 a.m. on Linden Street, 9:37 a.m. on South Hanover Street, 3:30 p.m. on William Street, 6:11 p.m. on Pearl Street, 6:44 p.m. on Dunklin Street and 7:46 p.m. on Linden Street.
  • At 11:49 a.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on William Street.
  • At 12:18 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Doctors Park.
  • At 1:27 p.m., alarm system activation, no fire, was reported on Notre Dame Drive.
  • At 2:21 p.m., citizen assist was made on Recardo Drive.

Thursday

  • Medical assists were made at 6:43 a.m. on Whitener Street, 6:56 a.m. on North Street, 8:33 a.m. on Old Hopper Road, 10:10 a.m. on North West End Boulevard, 12:29 p.m. on South Kingshighway, 1:18 p.m. on North Street, 2:42 p.m. on North Sprigg Street and 5:15 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive.
  • At 10:32 a.m., unauthorized burning was reported.
  • At 2:52 p.m., natural gas/LPG leak was reported on Shadow Wood Lane.

SCOTT CITY

The Scott City Fire Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 16

  • At 11:15 p.m., medical assist in the 900 block of Olive Street.

Nov. 17

  • At 11:55 a.m., medical assist in the 400 block of Dearborn Street.
  • At 5:27 p.m., medical assist in the 10000 block of Route N.
  • At 11:49 p.m., medical assist in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.

Nov. 18

  • At 6:59 a.m., medical assist in the 200 block of Bell Avenue.
  • At 8:42 a.m., medical assist in the 100 block of Charles Avenue.

Nov. 19

  • At 8:45 a.m., medical assist in the 2100 block of Main Street.

Nov. 20

  • At 9:34 a.m., medical assist in the 1000 block of Oak Street.
  • At 10:43 a.m., medical assist in the 400 block of East Mississippi Avenue.
Nov. 21

  • At 6:10 p.m., alarm system activation was reported in the 700 block of Dearborn Street.

Nov. 22

  • At 2:08 a.m., medical assist in the 100 block of Harvard Drive.
  • At 7:24 p.m., medical assist in the 1400 block of Mary Street.

Nov. 23

  • At 8:25 a.m., medical assist in the in the 200 block of Jetta Mae.
  • 2:14 p.m., medical assist in the 1700 block of Fornfelt Street.

Nov. 24

  • At 6:07 a.m., medical assist in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • At 7:34 a.m., medical assist in the 2000 block of Mary Street.

Nov. 25

  • At 12:22 p.m., medical assist in the 700 block of East Maple Street.

Nov. 27

  • At 6:12 p.m., medical assist in the 200 block of Lula Avenue.

Nov. 28

  • At 7:58 p.m., medical assist in the 2500 block of James Street.
  • At 8:20 p.m., medical assist in the 28000 block of U.S. 61.

Nov. 29

  • At 4:54 a.m., medical assist in the 200 block of Bell Avenue.
  • At 9:28 a.m., medical assist in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
  • 5:13 p.m. medical assist in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Nov. 30

  • At 3:34 a.m., medical assist in the 500 block of Cape Street.
  • At 6:08 a.m., power outages were reported in the 200 block of East 11th Street.
